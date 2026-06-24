Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (June 24)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls, as well as all those from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: June 24, 2026 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

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With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

Another week, another Wallpaper Wednesday full of awesome backgrounds for you to make your devices look amazing. You guys know I love sunsets, especially at the beach. Let’s start with one of those, courtesy of our very own Aamir Siddiqui. It has it all: a setting sun, a natural skyline, and silhouettes of people enjoying themselves at the shore. Not only will it look great, but it will serve as a reminder of great times.

Next up is an image by yours truly (Edgar Cervantes). You may remember this one! It’s actually the same image I shared last week, but this time I edited it in black and white. I feel like it offers that “New York Noir” style that is so popular in this city. If you want something more natural from our team, though, the third wallpaper comes from Adam Birney and offers a magnificent view of a waterfall, framed by forest trees.

OK, it’s time to start checking out the wallpapers our lovely readers submitted! I have an obsession with fire, and apparently, most of us do. We can all relate to getting lost in the endless gaze of a fire, and Dr. Himanshu captures that feeling with this week’s fourth wallpaper. He used a OnePlus Nord (2020) to shoot this mesmerizing image.

Next up, we have a couple of images from Aman, showcasing some beautiful flowers. They do come with a watermark indicating they were shot with a Samsung Galaxy A21. If that is the case, that is quite impressive, because these show amazing detail and a very interesting, moody look. It does have a macro lens, after all. Aman, please let us know in the comments if this is the case! If so, the Samsung Galaxy A21 is looking like a great option for macro shooters.

It’s odd how interesting photos of cameras can be. These are photo-shooting tools, so we don’t often think of taking shots of them, but I mean, look at the 7th wallpaper! It was submitted by Minenhle Msizi Dube, who also provided the 9th wallpaper. I love the moody style. Both were shot using a Samsung Galaxy A13 and edited with the Snapseed app.

Then, there’s the 8th wallpaper, which is quite unique. It shows us a high view of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and an impressive sunset. Amazing work, Ho Phuong!

These are all amazing, guys! Great work. Thank you so much for participating. Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

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