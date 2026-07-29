Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (July 29)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls, as well as all those from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: July 29, 2026 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

With that in mind, we’ve got five awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

Let’s start with an image from yours truly (Edgar Cervantes). I shot this photo using a Sony A7 IV and a 24-70mm f/2.8 lens, during one of my work trips to New York City. I was at a rooftop event with a very special view of the famous Empire State Building. The late afternoon lighting made for a gorgeous look with contrasting colors, so I just had to shoot this photo.

While city photos are great, nothing quite beats the beauty nature has to show us. Jonathan Feist shows us that there is beauty wherever we go, even if no one built it. He shot this during a recent trip to Scotland. Then, there’s an image of a small town, framed with the same foliage that seems to blanket the whole area. It looks like a place out of a fantasy story. Great pic, Paul Jones!

We’re not here just to showcase our own adventures, though. The most important wallpapers come from you. Let’s start with the fourth wallpaper, which was submitted by Lindsay Vandall. The coolest part is that this isn’t really her creation! The image was captured by her 10-year-old daughter during a boat trip at a lake, using a Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. We can tell already that she has an eye for photography. The scene exudes tranquility, beauty, and the serenity of nature. The high-contrast nature of the shot also adds a mysterious touch, making for a great first masterpiece from our reader’s kid.

Next up is a wallpaper featuring some especially pink flowers. Apparently, they are called Bougainvilleas, and they live in Felipe Silva’s own backyard garden. What a beautiful sight. I can only imagine your morning coffee time! This was shot with a Samsung Galaxy A23 5G.

The sixth image is probably my favorite in this batch, mostly because I’m very fond of crows and ravens. Bharathwaj Bala captures a very cool scene with a moody look that’s very fitting for the bird type. I love the high-contrast, silhouette look that almost makes these blend into the ecosystem. He calls this “Tree of Life” and shot it with an Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max in Chennai, India.

Shot with a Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Amir Pourkhatoon gives us a view of some flowers. It’s always nice to stop and take a look at the simple, beautiful things the world has to offer, and this wallpaper will serve as a reminder of this.

Lastly, we have a mesmerizing image of a desert with a starry night sky, provided by Davyb. It’s quite spectacular and will look amazing in any background.

These are all amazing, guys! Great work. Thank you so much for participating. Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

Follow