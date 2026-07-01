Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (July 1)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls, as well as all those from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: July 1, 2026 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

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With that in mind, we’ve got three awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have six images from the Android Authority team.

We have some really awesome backgrounds for you this Wallpaper Wednesday. As usual, three of these come from our Android Authority team members, while the rest of them are reader submissions. Let’s jump right into the nitty-gritty!

The first wallpaper comes from our very own Jonathan Feist, who recently traveled to Scotland. He came back with a plethora of awesome wallpapers, which we will be showcasing for weeks to come. For now, let’s start with one that called me from the moment I laid eyes on it. It’s a view into a tunnel, with light at the end. Ominous, but also very interesting. It seems to be an upward view of a tower. I think it is balanced and very fitting for a wallpaper, especially if you like architecture with a bit of an abstract touch.

Now, if you’re into more iconic architecture, here’s another shot of mine (Edgar Cervantes), featuring the world-famous Empire State Building. I like the balance between nature and human ingenuity, blending a look at one of NYC’s most important buildings and plants. The third wallpaper was submitted by Paul Jones, and it offers pure serenity. I love the balance of warm colors and think it would make a great wallpaper.

OK, now it’s time to move on to the most exciting wallpapers! Of course, we are talking about the ones submitted by you, our beloved readers. Let’s start with the fourth wallpaper, which features a gorgeous macro shot of a Dahlia flower. It was shot by Pasquale Freda at the San Francisco Botanical Gardens, using a Samsung Galaxy S25. It will look amazing as your phone’s background.

The fifth wallpaper isn’t exactly a photograph. These were digitally created by Neko Neku, using Photoshop. This specific one was inspired by a plastic water bottle, blasted by a glass torch. Very interesting!

Next up is a view of a beautiful Pennsylvania sky. It was submitted by Tony Shaffer, and he mentions that this was captured by his wife after coming out of work. What a way to end the day, and you can now take this gorgeous view wherever you go.

The seventh wallpaper comes courtesy of Adis. It features a breathtaking view of the mountains in Saravejo. I love the layered color palette and soft colors. It was shot with a OnePlus 15. While we are on the subject of mountains and nature, the eighth image is a submission from last week and features a view from a hike. If you’re into mountain views from closer up, this one is quite the gem.

Lastly, we have a wallpaper from Minenhle Msizi Dube. It was shot using a Samsung Galaxy A13 and edited with Snapseed. Just shows how interesting a bit of editing can make an image look!

These are all amazing, guys! Great work. Thank you so much for participating. Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

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