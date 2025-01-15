Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (January 15)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls as well as all the ones from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: January 15, 2025 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

First, we have a cool photo of a hibiscus flower from reader Cipudul, who used a Google Pixel 7 for the capture. Next, we have a terrific shot of Zanzibar at sunset from reader Aziz. That shot was captured with a HUAWEI P30 Pro, which is a blast from the past! After that, we have a creative photo of a Christmas laser light shot head-on by reader Kelly Green. Kelly used a OnePlus 12 for that one! Next, we have a beautiful photo of some water droplets on a leaf in Sikkim, India. That comes from reader Anurag Halder, who used a Samsung Galaxy M51 for the capture (and post-processing in Adobe Lightroom Mobile). After that, we have a shot of a forested river in Pennsylvania from reader Jordan Ellis. Jordan shot that with a OnePlus 8T (also a blast from the past!). Finally, we have a photo of a cool green car from reader Sandile, who shot it with a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in South Africa. Thanks so much for your submissions, all!

From the Android Authority team, we have a terrific B&W shot of a beach (but with a beach pail left colorized) from Zac Kew-Denniss. We also have a kind of disorienting show of some drinking glasses from Rita El Khoury. Finally, we have a great photo of Copenhagen as viewed through a window from Hadlee Simons, who used the vivo X200 Pro for the capture.

Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

