Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (February 12)

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls as well as all the ones from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: February 12, 2025 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

First, we have a terrific photo of a plasma ball from reader Daniel Sutton. Daniel used a Google Pixel 9 Pro XL for the shot! Next, we have a nice snap of a spider’s web from reader T. Frensdorf, who used a Google Pixel 8 Pro for the capture! After that, we have a majestic photo of some moss-covered trees from reader Souptik Paul. Souptik used a Google Pixel 6a for that one! Next, we have a creative shot of a violin from reader Parag Patil. Parag used a Google Pixel 8 for that photo (noticing a trend here?). After that, we have a “hot” photo of a backyard fire from reader Paul Chiechefu. Paul is going to break the chain of Pixels, as that shot comes from a Samsung Galaxy A05! Finally, we have an awesome photo of a sky lantern from reader Arinjoy Paul. Thanks so much for your submissions, all!

From the Android Authority team, we have a lovely photo of hundreds of green leaves from Zac Kew-Denniss. We also have a perfectly clean shot of Château de Cheverny from Rita El Khoury. Finally, we have a foggy shot of the ocean from Jonathan Feist.

Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

