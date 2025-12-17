Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (December 17)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls as well as all the ones from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: December 17, 2025 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

First, we have a few images from the Android Authority team! The first one comes from your truly (Edgar Cervantes). It features a sunset view from my neck of the woods. I was simply driving by and came across this gorgeous view. I had to capture it, and I am glad to share the moment with all of you.

The second shot comes from Rita El Khoury. It caught my eye because it is unlike what Rita usually shoots, which generally consists of architecture and beautiful landscape views. The almost abstract pattern makes for a great wallpaper look.

Lastly, our coworker Hadlee Simons shares a view from one of his latest trips with us. It features several hospital buildings situated adjacent to Devil’s Peak Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. The majestic power of nature, converging with society, is simply gorgeous.

OK, let’s move on to the images that really matter: yours! We’re starting strong with a mesmerizing wallpaper of a cat in nature. If you’re a fan of felines (I am), you’ll love this image from Jiro. It was also shot with an actual DSLR camera, which you can definitely tell in the image quality. Next up is David Bruley’s shot of a web covered in water droplets. It was shot using a Pixel 8, right in his backyard in Alabama. Goes to show that beauty is everywhere if you know where to look. You don’t even have to leave your backyard to get a great wallpaper shot!

I absolutely love the contrast and deep black background of the leaf image shot by Bharath Kumar. It will look especially nice in an OLED display, a technology known for deep blacks and vibrant colors. Arguably, the next wallpaper of the green leaves is also good for its contrast between the green and red colors. That one is shot by Becky Burke using a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. She captured this straight from her home, over a table plant! Again, beauty is everywhere!

The second-to-last photo comes from Bharathwaj Bala, featuring a 17th-century fort in India, shot on a Samsung Galaxy S25. Not only is it interesting and offers a gorgeous view, but I also loved the fact that the merlons resemble little faces (whoohoo, my Medieval Studies degree is finally paying off!).

Lastly, we get an image from FA Reid of a gorgeous view of Lake Lugano, Switzerland. The touch of the flowers in the lower third of the image is simply beautiful, not to mention the background scenery is also spectacular.

These are all amazing, guys! Thank you so much for participating. Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

Follow