Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (December 25)

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls as well as all the ones from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: December 25, 2024 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

First, we have a terrific photo of rain on a sunroof from reader J. Flowers. Next, we have a great shot of a fly on a leaf from reader Cipudul. After that, we have an epic photograph of a stream near the Ooty mountains from reader Rishabh Kumar. Rishabh captured that with a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra! Next, we have a classic plane wing shot from Ronnie, who used a Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus for the capture. After that, we have a kind of spooky shot of the sky just before rainfall. That comes from reader Isabella Kirby, who used a Blackview Tab 80 for the capture — that’s a tablet if you don’t know! Finally, we have a peaceful photo of a forest road in Germany from reader Jomi George. Jomi used a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE to grab that shot. Thanks so much for your submissions, all!

From the Android Authority team, we have a stupendous shot of the sky from Zac Kew-Denniss. We also have a terrific photo of a beach from above from Rita El Khoury. Finally, we have a cute photo of a praying mantis from Matt Horne.

Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please avoid sending images purely created with AI. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

