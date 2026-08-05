Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (August 5)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls, as well as all those from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: August 5, 2026 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

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With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

First, here are a few submissions from the awesome Android Authority team. We’ll kick things off with an image by Jonathan Feist, captured during his trip to Scotland. People always tell you to take a minute to “smell the flowers”, and now you can also look at them whenever you stare at your phone!

The second wallpaper comes from Dhruv Bhutani. It features a piece of art in what appears to be a museum. It will add a touch of peace to your background while celebrating the beautiful art pieces humanity can create from simple rock. Lastly, for the AA submissions, there is a breathtaking view of a city, with the vast sea serving as a backdrop. This one comes from Adam Birney.

Now, it’s time to move on to the wallpapers that truly matter: yours! The first one was captured in Celebration, Florida, using a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. It comes courtesy of Nathaniel Wint. The image showcases the tranquility and natural beauty of a lake. It serves as a reminder of some of our best moments in life.

The 5th wallpaper looks like it comes straight out of a movie. It’s a simple hill and sky, but the dramatic tones and contrasting colors make it a very special sight. Great one, Minenhle Msizi Dube! Your Samsung Galaxy A13 and photographer’s eye are making some real magic here.

Some of my fondest childhood memories happened in the ocean, and nothing beats a good dip into salty water. The 6th wallpaper reminds me of those moments. The difference here is that Ismail Faisal shot this from an uninhabited island in the Maldives. That’s an aspirational trip, so thank you for sharing some of that feeling with us. By the way, he captured this using a Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The last three wallpapers come from the same photographer. His name is Anke, and his Google Pixel 10 Pro images are outstanding. He seems to focus on macro photography, and these images give us a close-up view of things we otherwise wouldn’t see or notice. These are gorgeous. Very well executed!

These are all amazing, guys! Great work. Thank you so much for participating. Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

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