Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (August 21)

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls as well as all the ones from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: August 21, 2024 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

Because you’ve made Wallpaper Wednesday so popular, we are now doubling the number of reader-submitted wallpapers featured each week! Previously, we would do three images, but now we’re bumping that up to six. You guys are just too good at this!

With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

First, we have a gorgeous photo of a peanut field in Florida from reader David Bruley. David shot that with a Galaxy S21 Ultra! Next, we have a nice shot of the moon from reader Sambit Vatsyayan, who used a OnePlus 12 for the capture! After that, we have a beautiful field of yellow flowers captured on a OnePlus 6T (wow!) by reader Rahul. Next, we have an unbelievable shot of the night sky over Australia from reader Waris M. Khan, who used a Galaxy S24 Ultra for the capture. We also have an incredible photo of some purple flowers from reader Rahul Krishnan. That was shot on a realme 10 Pro Plus! Finally, we have a photo of a cute deer hanging out in Ohio from reader Krishnan Sriram, who used a Galaxy S24 Ultra for the photograph. Thanks so much for your submissions, all!

From the Android Authority team, we have an amazing shot of a yellow car from Robert Triggs. Next, we have a terrific photo of some snowy mountains from Rita El Khoury. Finally, we have a stunning landscape shot from Rushil Agrawal.

Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please avoid sending images purely created with AI. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

