Survey reveals why wallpapers apps could have a hard time succeeding

Wallpapers are among the chief means to make any device with a screen more personal. Some people use imagery from their favorite movies, TV shows, or games, while others may use actual images of themselves, family members, or pets. Some, like me, scour the different apps incessantly for the perfect wallpaper — only to replace it with something more interesting just days later.

If you, too, actively switch wallpapers or are always on the lookout for ones that match your vibe, you’ve probably heard of the Panels app. But if you haven’t, it is a wallpaper app published by YouTuber MKBHD, who recently announced plans to shut the app down and refund any paying users.

So when the news broke earlier this week, we decided to ask you whether you use a dedicated app to find wallpapers. And here’s what you said.

Do you still use dedicated wallpaper apps on Android?

Nearly 1,700 of our readers responded, and an overwhelming majority, almost 42%, say they search for good wallpapers online rather than relying on a single app. Nearly half as many (i.e., 21.5%) use stock wallpapers, while a similar number of people (22%) said they use photos they clicked themselves as their phones’ wallpapers.

Meanwhile, only about 10% of the users said they use dedicated apps for wallpapers. I’m admittedly among those who rely on apps, and my favorites have been Walli for its abundance of options, Backdrops for its free-to-use and minimalist interface, and Abstruct for its emphasis on abstract graphics. Here are four more alternatives my colleague Joe Maring recommends.

At the same time, I must admit, I’m not the kind to pay for wallpaper apps generally, and haven’t used Panels either — unlike the measly 5.5% of our readers who did.

With nearly two-thirds of you looking for good wallpapers online or preferring images taken with phone cameras, we also share handpicked wallpaper recommendations every week as part of our weekly Wallpaper Wednesday series. Besides downloading and using wallpapers by the Android Authority team, you can also submit any images you or your friends and family have clicked, so the rest of our readers can also enjoy them.

