Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (November 26)

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls as well as all the ones from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: October 29, 2025 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

First, we have a few images from the Android Authority team! The first two come from Joe Maring. This gives us a glimpse into his trip to Italy, where he got to admire and capture the essence of the country’s architecture. The images’ patterns, geometry, and interesting colors make for great wallpapers. If you’re more of a nature type of person, though, C. Scott Brown has provided an image of one of his latest hikes. It features a gorgeous waterfall, and I can almost feel the cool breeze.

Now, let’s move on to the wallpapers that matter: yours! Let’s start with Thariq C P’s capture of the Qutb Minar, in Delhi, shot with a OnePlus 13. It perfectly frames a view of the structure at night, showcasing the scene’s colorful and breathtaking essence. It will pop on any screen! For a more tranquil feeling, you can opt for Het Shah’s image of a light post, shot during a night walk in the park.

The next two are pretty interesting. They are abstract images hypothetically meant for an operating system. They are certainly fitting and come from Igor Karkaroff. You are quite the talented artist, bro!

Now, if I had to pick one of these, it would likely be the “Sunset Fisherman” one, coming from Julius Earle Jr, and shot with a Google Pixel 8 Pro. The scene of such a calming activity, and featuring those pastel colors, really calls me. Now, if you’re more of rainy days, the last wallpaper showcases what looks like a metal rail with water droplets, featuring a foresty background. It’s the perfect blend of nature and civilization. This one comes from Rishabh Kumar and was shot with a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

