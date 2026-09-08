These Android phones could beat iPhone for video capture, and we now have a launch date

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

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TL;DR Vivo has revealed that the upcoming X500 series will launch on September 21.

This seems to be a domestic launch for now, but recent history suggests a global release isn’t far away.

The phones will support 4K/240fps video, custom video styles that can be shared with others, and 4K HDR portrait video.

Vivo has delivered some of the best camera phones in recent years, with the X300 Pro and X300 Ultra delivering best-in-class experiences. We already know the vivo X500 series is on the way, and the company has now confirmed a launch date.

Vivo senior product manager Keshav Chugh confirmed on X that the vivo X500 series will launch on September 21 in China. This seems to be a domestic launch for now rather than a global release. Nevertheless, the company has been narrowing the gap between Chinese and global releases. So we’re optimistic that a wider launch will happen sooner rather than later.

Vivo executive Han Boxiao also revealed a few more X500 series features on Weibo. The executive says you can expect three new preset video styles (Sunlight Film, Cool Silver Halide, and Sunny Day), as well as custom video styles. The latter feature previously appeared on the X300 Ultra and is a step above Pixels and iPhones, which only offer custom color profiles for photos. However, vivo adds that you can share and import these video color styles, which would be an upgrade over the X300 Ultra. I’m guessing this will take the form of QR codes, much like the firm’s custom photo profiles.

It’s worth noting that vivo and many other smartphone brands already support LUTs, which allow you to switch color profiles. However, LUTs typically require the video to be filmed in the storage-heavy LOG format. However, vivo lets you use custom color profiles in the standard video mode.

Otherwise, vivo says the X500 phones will also offer 4K HDR portrait video and a “Paris Afterglow” cinematic video style. The company also previously confirmed that these phones will support 4K/240fps slow-mo capture. Needless to say, you should keep an eye on these devices as they’re shaping up to be among the best Android phones for video capture.

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