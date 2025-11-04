The sequel to one of the best camera phones could pack two 200MP cameras (!)

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaked specifications suggest that the upcoming vivo X300 Ultra will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

The X300 Ultra might also be the industry’s first smartphone with two 200MP cameras on the rear, along with another 50MP rear camera.

The phone is not expected to launch until 2026, as the vivo X200 Ultra is still relatively new.

The vivo X200 Ultra is one of those crazy Android flagships that gets even crazier when paired with the 8.7x ZEISS telephoto converter. vivo has already released the X300 series, so we now look forward to the vivo X300 Ultra to lead the pack once again. Specifications have now emerged for the flagship, and it looks as good as ever.

Leaker Digital Chat Station has shared the specifications of an “Ultra” flagship from vivo, which is likely to be the vivo X300 Ultra, on Weibo. According to the leaker, this Ultra flagship will utilize the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and will feature a 6.8-inch flat display with a 2K resolution but with potentially new tech.

What’s interesting is that this Ultra flagship is expected to retain its 35mm primary camera. All three lenses are still expected to be upgraded over its predecessor, and it might just become the industry’s first dual 200MP camera smartphone. The ultrawide sensor is expected to reach parity with the primary sensor in terms of quality.

For context, the vivo X200 Ultra already features a 6.82-inch flat 2K display that is excellent, so we can expect more of the same. The Snapdragon 8 Elite on the X200 Ultra is still frankly overkill for most people, but it makes sense for the next overkill flagship to get even more headroom with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

For cameras, the vivo X200 Ultra features a 35mm, 50MP, f/1.7 primary shooter, a 50MP, f/2.0 ultrawide camera, and an 85mm, 200MP, f/2.3 telephoto camera with 3.7x optical zoom. It’s not immediately clear whether the primary camera or the ultrawide camera will be bumped up to 200MP. It could go either way, depending on whether vivo can achieve better performance from the 200MP primary camera than from the current 50MP sensor. If the ultrawide sensor is upgraded to 200MP, it could potentially gain even more impressive macro capabilities.

Given that the vivo X200 Ultra is barely a few months old, we don’t expect the vivo X300 Ultra to arrive anytime soon. It wouldn’t be surprising if the phone launches in Q1 or Q2 2026. As always, we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a global release.

