Confirmed: This highly-anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 8 rival is getting a global launch

TL;DR Vivo has confirmed that the brand-new X Fold 6 foldable phone will be available outside China.

There’s no word on release markets, but we hope for a European launch too.

The X Fold 6 has a Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chip, a 7,000mAh battery, and supports an external camera lens.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 phones are only expected to launch next month, but we already have several big-time rivals. The vivo X Fold 6 just launched in China last week as the latest contender, and there’s encouraging news if you want a wider release.

Vivo confirmed to Android Authority that the X Fold 6 will launch outside China: There will be a global launch of vivo X Fold 6. Detailed availability has yet to be officially confirmed. We will keep you posted on the latest updates. That’s great news, although we wonder about vivo’s exact launch plans. Both the vivo X Fold 5 and the X Fold 3 series were launched outside China, but these were limited global releases. The X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro were only launched in India. Meanwhile, the X Fold 5 was released in the likes of India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Taiwan.

In other words, you shouldn’t hold your breath for the X Fold 6 to come to Europe. But I really hope vivo proves us wrong, as it certainly looks like a great Galaxy Z Fold challenger.

The new foldable packs a Dimensity 9500 Super Edition processor, a 7,000mAh battery, 80W wired charging, and 40W wireless top-ups. Vivo’s handset also has a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP 3x shooter. The company lets you attach an external lens to the 3x camera, enabling native ~8.3x zoom. Otherwise, vivo’s new foldable also brings an overhauled multitasking system, customizable color profiles for photos, and an IP58/IP59 rating.

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