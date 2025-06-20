Yet another Android brand is copying the iPhone's Action button

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple replaced the mute switch with a customizable Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

OnePlus recently copied this move and replaced its iconic alert slider with a customizable button on the OnePlus 13s.

Another Android brand could soon follow suit and add a customizable button on an upcoming phone.

After including a silent switch on every iPhone model since the original, Apple dropped it in favor of a customizable button starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models in 2023. Although the move was met with some disappointment, Apple did not change course and extended the change to all four iPhone 16 models last year. OnePlus recently followed suit, replacing its iconic alert slider with a customizable button on the OnePlus 13s. Now, a new leak suggests that another Android brand may soon jump on the customizable button bandwagon.

Tipster Smart Pikachu recently took to Weibo to reveal that vivo’s upcoming X Fold 5 foldable will feature a customizable button. A live image of the smartphone showcases three buttons on the side, including the volume rocker, the power button with an integrated fingerprint scanner, and the new customizable button.

The leak also shows us the customization interface for this button, which looks strikingly similar to the iOS settings page for the Action button. The icons in this interface suggest that users will be able to mute the X Fold 5, launch the camera, turn on the flashlight, perform a song search, and enable DND with this button, among other things.

vivo is expected to launch the X Fold 5 in China later this month, with a global launch to follow in July. Previous leaks indicate that the device could be the lightest foldable on the market and offer a new multitasking feature called “Atomic Workbench.”

