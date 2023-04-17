Samsung's foldables are getting new rivals this week and their specs just leaked

Vivo

TL;DR The vivo X Fold 2 is expected to be the powerhouse flagship with a book-style foldable form factor.

The vivo X Flip will be a clamshell foldable with modest specifications that will appeal to mainstream audiences.

The foldables will launch in China on April 20.

Vivo is gearing up to launch two new foldables this week: the vivo X Fold 2 and the vivo X Flip. We’ve seen plenty of leaks, rumors, and even unboxings of these foldables in the run-up to the launch on April 20 in China. If you want to know everything there is to these foldables before then, a new leak is going all out with all the info.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked the entire spec sheet of the vivo X Fold 2 and vivo X Flip to 91mobiles. While the leak mentions nothing about a global launch, there’s still enough reason to get excited to see these foldables launch in the Chinese market. Note that these specifications are still considered leaks, and you should take all of them with a pinch of salt. The images are officially disclosed by vivo, though.

vivo X Fold 2 specifications

Vivo

The vivo X Fold 2 will closely resemble the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 form factor, with a large device folding like a book to become operable with one hand. The main display is said to measure 8.03 inches diagonally, with a 1,916 x 2,160 resolution, 4:3.5 aspect ratio, and 360ppi density. The display will fold vertically to show off the secondary display on the outside.

Vivo

The secondary display is expected to measure 6.53 inches diagonally but with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio, 1,080 x 2,520 resolution, and 420ppi density. Both displays could support HDR10+ and have a max refresh rate of 120Hz. The overall dimensions of the phone will be 161.3mm × 73.4mm × 13mm, with a weight of 280g.

The vivo X Fold 2 is said to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and options of 256GB and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. There will be a 4,800mAh battery on board that can do 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. There will be an in-display fingerprint scanner on board, though the leaks do not clarify which display they will be on.

Vivo

For its cameras, the vivo X Fold 2 will have a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture, a 12MP f/2.0 ultrawide with a 108° FoV, and a 12MP portrait camera. A 16MP camera is expected on the outer display, although the leaks do not mention the camera spec of the camera on the inner display.

Finally, the vivo X Fold 2 is expected to come in three colors: Blue, Black, and Red.

vivo X Flip specifications

Vivo

The vivo X Flip is expected to be the more practical foldable flagship, with a clamshell design that resembles the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 form factor.

The inner display on the X Flip is expected to be a 6.74-inch AMOLED with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio, 1,080 x 2,520 resolution, and 406ppi pixel density. It is also said to support HDR10+ and has a 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display will measure three inches diagonally, though further details are not mentioned. The phone will measure 166.4mm × 75.3mm × 8.2mm and weigh 200g.

Vivo

On the inside, the vivo X Flip will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC. It will sport 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and come in options of 256GB/512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There will be a 4,400mAh battery on board, with support for 44W wired fast charging. There will be an in-display fingerprint scanner on the inner display.

Vivo

The phone’s outer shell will house the 32MP, f/1.75 primary camera and a 12MP, f/2.2 secondary camera with a 108° FoV. The inner display will have a 32MP selfie camera.

The vivo X Flip will come in purple, black, and gold color options. There’s no word on the software on the phones, but one can speculate that it will run Android 13 with vivo’s OriginOS skin on top. We’ll learn everything when the phones officially launch in China on April 20.

Comments