Vivo X Flip real-world image appears online: A Galaxy-beating cover display?

TL;DR A real-world image of the vivo X Flip has appeared online.

The picture shows a clamshell foldable phone in line with a leaked schematic.

Expect a larger cover display than the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s outer screen.

Vivo is expected to launch the X Flip smartphone in the coming months, and this would be the firm’s first clamshell foldable phone. We’ve already seen a leaked schematic and leaked specs, but it looks like we’ve got our first real-world look at the device.

A professional photo of actress Wang Ziwen holding the vivo X Flip was posted online, leaker Digital Chat Station reported on Weibo. Check out the image below with the cropped version above.

The photo shows a folded device that’s in line with the previously leaked schematic. That means a landscape-oriented cover display that seems much larger than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cover screen. We hope this larger screen size means a more versatile cover display without the need for an app like CoverScreenOS.

Otherwise, a closer look at the vivo X Flip also shows a circular ZEISS-branded rear camera housing. Vivo’s flagship phones tend to get the camera company’s special lens coating as well to reduce glare, so we’re guessing this is the case here as well.

We can’t glean much else from this image, but a previous leak points to a 6.8-inch 120Hz folding screen, a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, and a 50MP+12MP rear camera system. Vivo is expected to launch the X Fold 2 next month, so it stands to reason that the X Flip could debut at the same event.

