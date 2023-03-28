Vivo could soon launch a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4-style foldable

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A Vivo smartphone named “Vivo X Flip” has received Google Play certification.

The Vivo X Flip will join Vivo’s existing foldable lineup that includes the Vivo X Fold.

A new Vivo device with model number V2256A has just received its Google Play certification. What is interesting about this device is that it passed through certification with the “Vivo X Flip” branding, indicating that the Chinese OEM intends to launch a flip-style foldable that could compete against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Vivo already has a large foldable in the form of the Vivo X Fold that has the same form factor as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. So it makes sense that the company is now moving on to clamshell-style foldables as its next frontier.

But before you get too excited, a Google Play certification does not really guarantee that the Vivo X Flip will see a global release. It just indicates that the device can use Google Play Services in an authorized manner. It remains to be seen whether or not Vivo will bring its flip foldable to the global markets. Competing devices like the OPPO Find N2 Flip have seen a release outside of China, so we’re hopeful, but we won’t hold our breath on it.

The Vivo X Flip with its V2256A model number was also spotted on Geekbench last week. The benchmark results indicate that the device could come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and Android 13 out of the box. Do note that Geekbench result listings are easy to manipulate, so take these specs with a pinch of salt.

According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Vivo X Flip will have a 6.8-inch primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also expected to come with a 50MP Sony IMX866 primary camera and a 12MP Sony IMX663 ultrawide camera. The rear cameras will continue to flaunt the ZEISS branding that Vivo flagships do.

We expect the Vivo X Flip to launch next month, but likely in China only for now. As mentioned, we do not know if the company plans to launch the device in other regions. But it’s still good to see more and more companies turn up the heat in the foldable space.

Comments