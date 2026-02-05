DJI might soon face competition from a surprising Android brand

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Vivo has confirmed it is developing a standalone vlog camera.

The project began in late 2025 and is currently planned for a 2026 release.

The camera is positioned to compete with DJI’s Pocket lineup.

DJI has long been one of the biggest names in compact vlogging gear. If you wanted smooth handheld footage without hauling around a full camera rig, its Pocket cameras and smartphone gimbals have often been the go-to option. That corner of the market may soon get a little more crowded.

According to Jiemian News (via innoGyan), vivo has confirmed it is working on a dedicated vlog camera aimed at taking on DJI’s Pocket lineup. The company says the project was initiated internally toward the end of 2025, with a commercial release planned for 2026. The product name hasn’t been finalized yet.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

It’s an interesting development. Vivo is best known as an Android phone maker, and this would mark a rare move into standalone creator hardware rather than treating advanced video features as premium add-ons in the smartphone space.

Details remain thin for now, with no confirmation on specs, pricing, or how tightly the camera might integrate with Android devices. Still, the confirmation suggests that one of the most established market players in compact vlogging gear may soon have another competitor to worry about.

Follow