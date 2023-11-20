Apple may be planning to launch the Vision Pro in March 2024

Apple

TL;DR A new report claims that Apple plans on launching the Vision Pro in March 2024 in the US.

According to the report, Apple may have initially planned to release the headset in January.

The device is expected to arrive in other countries by the end of the year.

When Apple announced the Vision Pro, it provided plenty of information about the new hardware. One thing the Cupertino firm omitted, however, was an exact release date, only offering a launch window of early 2024. But a new report may have helped narrow down that window to a specific month.

Apple is reportedly aiming for March 2024 to release its new mixed-reality headset, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The Apple insider claims that the company was initially planning to launch the Vision Pro in January next year, but is still in the process of preparing distribution plans and conducting final device testing.

Apple’s headset is expected to arrive in the US first with other regions to follow. There’s no information on how far out the global launch will be, but it’s said countries like Canada, the UK, and more are expected to get the device by the end of the year. It’s expected that Apple will use one of its early-year events to further promote the device.

With the headset costing $3499, the Vision Pro will be out of reach for most of Apple’s typical audience. The target audience seems more suited for developers and other workplace professionals, but we’re sure some enthusiasts will find a way to justify the purchase.

Last week, it was revealed that Apple is working on a sequel to the Vision Pro called Project Alaska. It’s expected that Project Alaska will be cheaper than the Vision Pro and could launch sometime in 2025 or early 2026.

