The process of resetting your Vision Pro password is peak Apple bullshit

Apple

TL;DR Apple Vision Pro users are discovering that they can’t reset their passwords after getting locked out.

The users were told the only way to reset the device was to mail it in or take it back to the store.

It appears the problem can only be fixed by attaching a $300 Developer Strap that provides a USB-C connection between the headset and an iPad.

Now that the Vision Pro has launched, we’re starting to learn about what the headset can and can’t do. It appears resetting passwords is one of the few things it can’t do, as locked-out owners are discovering. And those owners aren’t happy about what they are being asked to do to regain access to their $3,500 device.

First reported by Bloomberg, Vision Pro owners who have been locked out after too many failed password attempts have been flocking to Apple’s community forums to find a solution. The users claim that when they contacted Apple Support, they were told their only options were to mail the headset in or take it back to the store to have it reset.

One owner who decided to take their headset to an Apple Store said the problem was fixed after an hour by attaching a Developer Strap to the Vision Pro and connecting it to a special iPad. Apparently, the Genius at the store told the owner that Apple just released a solution to the problem nine minutes before they walked into the store.

The problem here is that the Vision Pro is the only Apple product that doesn’t let you reset it at home. In addition, the Developer Strap is a $300 accessory that’s only available to people who are a part of the Apple Developer Program. For a product that costs $3,500, it’s a little absurd that you can’t do something as simple as reset your password at home. This situation has understandably upset these affected users.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments