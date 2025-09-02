Visible claims your monthly plan will soon be billed yearly? Here's what is going on

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Visible subscribers on monthly plans have reported receiving notifications saying their “annual plan” would auto-renew.

The good news is this isn’t some policy change, and Visible confirmed this is a simple glitch.

Customers can safely ignore the message, as monthly plans will continue as normal without an annual charge.

Visible subscribers on monthly plans may have recently seen a notification saying their annual plan will soon renew automatically for another 12 months, charged to the existing card on file. You aren’t alone, as this seems to be a common issue, as noted by perchedquietly on Reddit alongside several others. So what exactly is going on? Good question.

The good news is that Visible isn’t suddenly forcing people over to annual plans. As it turns out, this is just a simple glitch. According to Visible Care Support, the company is aware of the issue, and engineers are actively working to resolve the notification issue. In the meantime, you can disregard the message and continue to pay your monthly bill as usual. There’s no actual risk of being charged; it’s simply a case of incorrect messages arriving in error.

I have to admit it’s refreshing when a problem like this occurs and the customer service agents are actually aware and seem to be actively working to solve the problem. Unfortunately, we all know this isn’t always the case. Customer service has (at least subjectively) been on a decline for both postpaid and prepaid customers across most networks and brands as companies look for ways to cut costs by hiring fewer service reps and using AI to fill in the gaps.

Overall, what has your experience with Visible been like? I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

