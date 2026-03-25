Attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup? Visible's 'unlimited' eSIM plan might be for you.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Visible has launched an eSIM Travel Pass for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The pass offers “unlimited” data with a 2GB daily soft cap, as well as unlimited calls and texting.

The passes range from $25 to $55, with pre-orders knocking $10 off the price.

One of the best things about the proliferation of eSIMs is that it makes connectivity a breeze when traveling. Now, Visible has announced a new eSIM plan targeting attendees of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Visible has just announced the Visible eSIM Travel Pass, promising “unlimited” data in Canada, Mexico, and the US, as well as unlimited texting to over 200 countries.

Furthermore, the MVNO promises unlimited calls within the US, from the US to Mexico and Canada, and from Canada and Mexico to the US. In other words, it seems like you aren’t getting unlimited talk from Mexico to Canada or vice versa. However, the company is offering 90 to 500 minutes of international calling to more than 85 countries, depending on the plan.

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The fine print also notes that “unlimited” data has a 2GB daily soft cap, dropping you to 3G speeds thereafter. So while it’s technically unlimited, you’ll experience very slow speeds in no time flat.

Visible says you can choose from four passes. These are a seven-day pass ($25), a 14-day pass ($35), a 30-day pass ($45), and a 45-day pass ($55). However, the company is currently discounting each pass by $10 during this pre-order period. Come match-day on June 11, and you’ll need to pay the full price.

Between Airalo, Holafly, and others, there’s no shortage of eSIM services for travel. So you definitely have options if Visible’s travel pass isn’t up your alley.

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