Deal Alert: Six month's of Visible's most expensive plan for just $22.50 a month

TL;DR Visible is running a promotion where new customers can prepay $135 for three months and get an additional three months free, cutting costs to effectively just $22.50 per month.

The deal applies to the Visible Plus Pro plan, which offers premium features such as unlimited 5G UW data, hotspot use, smartwatch service, and international perks.

This limited-time offer is available until November 3 and includes taxes and fees in the monthly price.

Visible is likely the prepaid service I recommend the most to those looking for a low-cost alternative to postpaid without noticeably sacrificing network performance, and that’s especially true for its Visible Plus and Visible Plus Pro plans. While the most expensive of these options typically runs for $45 a month (taxes and fees included), what if you could get six months of service for just $22.50 a month? Starting today, if you prepay for 3 months of service ($135), you’ll get an additional three months for absolutely free.

While Visible and Visible Plus already deliver a ton in a very affordable package, Visible Plus Pro offers as close to a Verizon postpaid experience as you’ll get anywhere. For starters, you get unlimited premium data, including 5G Ultra Wideband, with unlimited hotspot use (though it is capped to just 15Mbps speeds). This plan also includes Verizon’s call filtering tech, free smartwatch service, 4K UHD streaming, and some of the best international roaming and calling perks outside of Google Fi and the big three postpaid carriers.

For those interested in the promo, you’ll have until November 3 to sign up. Also, it’s important to be aware that this offer is only available for new customers.

