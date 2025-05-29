You can currently get Visible for as little as $20 a month, but only while this promo lasts

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Right now, you can get $5 off a month for a year if you sign up for any Visible plan, bringing the starting costs down to just $20 a month.

Visible works on Verizon’s network and provides a similar experience to postpaid in terms of download speeds, latency, and network performance.

The deal is for new customers only, but doesn’t require an annual plan or any other hoops beyond adding the SAVE5 code.

Visible is easily one of my favorite prepaid brands. In fact, alongside Google Fi, I tend to recommend Visible more than any other company out there. There are many reasons why I champion Visible more than most other brands, but it’s mostly down to the fact that you get great pricing for truly unlimited data that’s prioritized better than entry-level Verizon postpaid service. Starting at $25, it was already a steal, but right now, Visible is offering an extra $5 per month off on all three of its plans for an entire year.

To be fair, Visible runs promotions like this fairly often, but its previous offer didn’t apply to Visible Basic, only to the two Plus tier plans. The new SAVE5 code will let you lock in a rate that’s $5 cheaper each month for an entire year, regardless of which plan you choose. For those that need a reminder, Visible normally charges $25 for Visible Basic, $35 for Visible Plus, and $45 a month for Visible Plus Pro.

I already mentioned that the main benefit of Visible is that it is highly affordable and yet it gives you prioritized, truly unlimited data, which means you can use 100GB or more and typically never face any real slowdowns or other issues. Of course, there are a few other reasons, including some decent new customer phone promotions and solid international perks in its Plus tier plans. There are also some minor downsides, including limited (and online only) customer service, which makes the carrier a better fit for someone who doesn’t mind getting their hands dirty a bit when it comes to solving issues. If you need handholding, Visible might be less ideal unless you have a friend or family member who is willing to help.

Not sure if Visible is right for you? I recommend checking out my Visible versus Verizon guide if you want an even deeper look.

