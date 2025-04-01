The new Visible Plus Pro plan is no April Fool's joke

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon-owned Visible has announced the Visible Plus Pro plan.

This plan offers higher-quality video streaming, faster hotspot speeds, and more.

The new plan costs $45 a month

Verizon-owned Visible is one of the better prepaid carriers, offering good value for money and unlimited data on its plans. Now, the carrier has announced a new plan, and it’s not an April Fool’s joke.

Visible has just announced the Visible Plus Pro plan, which costs $45 a month. That’s $10 more than the current Visible Plus plan, so what makes it worth the premium?

For starters, the Plus Pro plan offers video streaming at up to 4K quality. However, this quality option only applies when you’re connected to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband (mmWave) network, otherwise falling back to 1080p quality on sub-6GHz 5G or LTE. That’s still an improvement over the Visible Plus plan, which offers 1080p streaming over mmWave but falls back to 720p on sub-6GHz 5G or LTE.

What else are you getting on Visible Plus Pro? The Visible Plus Pro plan also offers unlimited mobile hotspot data at 15Mbps. By contrast, Visible Plus tops out at 10Mbps while the standard Visible plan merely offers unlimited hotspot speeds of 5Mbps.

Got an Apple Watch? Then smartwatch service is included with the Plus Pro plan at no extra cost. The other Visible plans allow you to add smartwatch service for an extra $10 a month. Unfortunately, this smartwatch service is limited to the Apple Watch.

Other notable Visible Plus Pro perks include calling to over 85 countries, unlimited texting to over 200 countries, and two days of Global Pass service per month instead of one.

