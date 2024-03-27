Visible makes its best plan even better, leaves price the same

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Visible’s upgraded Plus plan keeps its $45 monthly price but now offers more value for frequent travelers, mobile hotspot users, and smartwatch owners.

The newly added Global Pass lets you use your phone in 140 countries for $10/day.

Mobile hotspot speeds have also been doubled to 10Mbps.

Visible, the all-digital wireless carrier known for its simplicity and affordability, has just unveiled a significant upgrade to its premium Visible Plus plan. For the same $45 monthly price (including taxes and fees), members will now enjoy a host of new perks, making Visible Plus even more attractive.

These upgrades add to the existing Visible Plus benefits, which include unlimited talk, text, and data, including 5G. Members also get 50GB of premium data on 5G and 4G LTE, unlimited data on Verizon‘s 5G Ultra Wideband network, and unlimited mobile hotspot usage.

One of the biggest new additions is the Global Pass, allowing connectivity while traveling to 140 countries for a flat $10 per day. This includes unlimited talk and text, plus 2GB of high-speed data. As a bonus, Visible Plus throws in one free day of Global Pass usage every month.

Another key upgrade is a significant boost to mobile hotspot speeds. Visible Plus users will be able to experience speeds up to 10Mbps, which is double what was previously offered. This makes it easier to connect multiple devices and share your phone’s data connection.

Furthermore, Visible Plus now includes smartwatch connectivity at no extra cost. This means you wouldn’t need a separate data plan to use a smartwatch with cellular connectivity on Visible Plus.

Finally, for those who frequently travel to Canada and Mexico, Visible Plus has increased the amount of full-speed roaming data from 0.5GB to 2GB per day. After that, data is still unlimited, but it throttles down to 3G speeds.

New customers or existing members interested in getting these new features in the upgraded Visible Plus plan can find more details and sign-up options on the Visible website.

These upgrades to the Visible Plus plan were lauded as “a testament to delivering exceptional and transparent service” by Jeremy Bolton, Visible’s Managing Director. He further added that Visible aims to become “the most accessible, responsive, and innovative wireless carrier, all while maintaining affordability.”

