Wi-Fi calling allows you to make calls using a Wi-Fi connection. If your carrier supports the feature, you can access better call quality based on the strength of your Wi-Fi connection. So — for all you Visible subscribers out there — let’s talk about whether Visible has Wi-Fi calling or not.

QUICK ANSWER Yes, Visible does offer Wi-Fi calling on all of its plans. To enable it on your device, make sure your carrier settings (and device operating system) are updated to the latest version. Then locate the Wi-Fi calling option within your settings and enable it. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Does Visible support Wi-Fi calling?

How to enable Wi-Fi calling on a Visible device

Does Visible have Wi-Fi calling?

Yes, Visible does support Wi-Fi calling. Both the Visible and Visible+ plans are compatible with Wi-Fi calling, and all you need to do is enable Wi-Fi calling on your device. Basically, your ability to make Wi-Fi calls hinges upon whether or not your device is capable of Wi-Fi calling.

How to enable Wi-Fi calling on your Visible device

Apple Apple’s latest iPhones should be able to make Wi-Fi calls, as long as they’re on the latest version of iOS. The carrier must also be updated to Visible 46.0. On your iPhone, open Settings. Go to Cellular. Tap Wi-Fi Calling. Tap the Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone toggle if it is grey to turn the function on. In the confirmation, tap Enable.

Android Android devices will also work with Visible’s Wi-Fi calling feature. Go to Settings. Use the Search function and type in “Wi-Fi Calling.” Navigate to the Wi-Fi Calling option, and turn it on. Here’s the thing: if you didn’t get your device through Visible, there’s a chance you may not be able to access Wi-Fi calling. For example, here in Canada, I’m using an unlocked phone on a carrier that supports Wi-Fi calling. However, I cannot access the function because carrier settings (and being able to update them) is typically only possible on devices from carriers themselves.

Comments