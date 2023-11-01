Verizon's Visible supports free trials of eSIM on Android phones, including Pixels and Galaxies

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Visible eSIM support is available for many Samsung and Google phones.

eSIM enables you to try Visible without a physical card and without needing to cancel your current service.

You don’t even need a credit card to give it a shot.

Verizon sub-brand Visible has supported eSIM on Android and iOS for a while now. However, iOS users have had a unique perk, which is the ability to try out the service for free for a temporary period. Well, good news everyone: now Android users can try this out.

You’ll able to connect to Visible without a physical SIM card on a slew of phones from both Samsung and Google for free. Unfortunately, fans of OnePlus, Motorola, ASUS, Sony, etc., won’t be able to try it out yet. There’s a complete list of supported phones below.

What is the benefit of eSIM? Since you don’t need a physical SIM card, it allows you to easily switch to Visible right from the comfort of your home instantly. With Visible’s free trial offer, you don’t even need to disconnect your current service. Just activate an eSIM with a temporary phone number and try out Visible for 15 days by hot-swapping from one SIM to the other to compare and contrast. It doesn’t even require you to enter a credit card — it’s seriously that simple.

Obviously, Visible is hoping you’ll think its service and pricing are superior to what you use now. If that’s the case, you can switch to Visible instantly by either making that temporary number your own or porting in your existing number.

If you don’t care for Visible, no big deal. You can just cancel the trial and pay nothing. You didn’t even enter your credit card, so it’s impossible to get charged for this accidentally!

To get started, consult the list of Visible eSIM Android phones below and ensure yours is on it. Then, head to Visible’s free trial page to begin.

Visible eSIM Android phones

Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, & S23 Ultra

Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, & S22 Ultra

Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, & S21 Ultra

Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, & S20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20 & 20 Ultra

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy A54 5G Pixel 8 & 8 Pro

Pixel 7a, Pixel 7, & 7 Pro

Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, & 6 Pro

Pixel 5a & Pixel 5

Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, & 4 XL

Pixel 3a & 3a XL

Pixel 3 & 3 XL

Comments