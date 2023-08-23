The core appeal of Spotify is the ability to load songs and playlists on-demand. Even Free-tier users have some degree of control over their queues, But you obviously have to find yours to do anything, so let’s go over how to view your queue on Spotify.

The Play Queue button is located in the lower-right corner, and looks like three horizontal lines.

How to view your queue in the Spotify mobile app

How to view your Spotify queue on desktop In Spotify’s desktop app, the Queue button is readily visible at all times. It’s located in the lower-right corner next to volume controls, and resembles three horizontal lines. Click on it to see what’s playing next, as well other options, including clearing your queue.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

If you right-click on a song or hover over it and click on the three horizontal dots next to a song’s running time (three vertical dots on a Mac), you’ll bring up a menu of commands. That includes saving it to your Liked Songs, removing it from your queue, adding it to a playlist, and several other options.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

If you want to rearrange the order of queued songs, just click and drag a song where you want it to be. The new location will be indicated by a green line.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

How to view your queue in the Spotify mobile app Tap the Now Playing mini-bar at the bottom if it isn’t already fullscreen.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

The Queue button is in the lower-right corner, and looks like three horizontal lines.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Tap on one or more of the circles to the left of your songs to see options to remove items or re-add them to your queue.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

If you just want to rearrange playback order, tap and hold the three lines to the right of a song title. Drag it up or down to where you’d like it to be.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

You should be queued up and ready to go. For the curious, you can even find out how these curated playlists are impacting your Spotify statistics.

FAQs

Does Spotify have podcasts as well as music? Yes, Spotify hosts many podcasts available on other services, such as Apple Podcasts, as well as some exclusives, the most well-known being the controversial Joe Rogan Experience.

How can I get my music on Spotify? You need to work with a distributor to get your music on Spotify. Spotify has a list of preferred distributors at artists.spotify.com.

How can I get my podcast on Spotify? Spotify doesn’t host podcasts directly on its servers, at least in most cases. You can upload an RSS feed for your podcast by joining Spotify for Podcasters. Visit podcasters.spotify.com to join.

Does Spotify work with smart speakers? Yes. All Alexa– and Google Assistant-based speakers support Spotify voice commands, even if they aren’t made by Amazon or Google. The big gap is Apple’s HomePod lineup, which only supports Spotify using AirPlay.

