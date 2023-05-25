How to view game captures on the PlayStation app

With the PlayStation app, you can easily find screenshots and game clips captured on your PS5 and share them on social media. It’s a fun way to relive and commemorate your greatest achievements in gaming. Here’s how to view PS5 game captures on the PS app.

QUICK ANSWER To view game captures on the PlayStation app, sign in with your PSN account, tap the Game Library icon, and select Captures. KEY SECTIONS What are game captures?

How to view game captures on the PS5 app

What are game captures? Game captures are screenshots or video clips taken during gameplay. Given the impressive graphical capabilities of the PS5, it’s only natural for players to stop and capture the moment. In fact, most PlayStation exclusives even include a dedicated photo mode to better position the camera, control environmental effects and change the stance or expression of your character.

By pressing the Share button on the DualSense controller, you can bring up the Create Menu to save a recent gameplay video up to three minutes long or take a screenshot. You can also start recording to broadcast your gameplay or share it with friends.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Once captured, your screenshots and video clips will automatically upload from your PS5 to the cloud. After you link your console to the app, you can view them on the PS app for up to 14 days to share with friends or download them to your mobile device’s internal storage to keep for as long as you like.

How to view game captures on the PS5 app Before you can find your game captures on the PS app, there’s a bit of set-up to do. For starters, your console needs to be linked to the PlayStation app.

Your console must also be powered on or left in Rest Mode and have the Connected to the Internet setting enable to upload captures. Once that’s done, allow auto-uploads on your PS5 by navigating to Settings-> Captures and Broadcasts-> Captures and turning on Auto-Upload.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Now you’re good to go! Open the PlayStation app on your smartphone and tap Game Library from the bottom. Select Captures near the top to find your video clips and screenshots. Note that only your captures from the last 14 days are shown in the PS app.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Tap on the capture you want to view. You can see the details of your game capture by tapping the center arrow. You can also download the capture to your phone’s storage by tapping the arrow to the far right.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

To share game captures, tap the arrow on the far left. You can send your gaming moments to other PlayStation friends or tap the Share icon to post them on your preferred social media platforms.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

It’s easy as that to view your PS5 game captures on the PS app. Have fun keeping your favorite gaming moments in your pocket.

FAQs

Does PS5 game captures include audio? Yes, if enabled, video clips include audio from a microphone or party voice chat.

What videos can be viewed on PlayStation App? PS5 video clips must be 1920 x 1080 in resolution and up to three minutes in duration to upload to the PS app.

Help! Why can't I see my game captures on my phone? The feature to view PS5 game captures on the app is currently being rolled out to different regions. The feature started in Canada and Japan and has since rolled out to Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, Brazil, Nicaragua, Panama, Chile, Paraguay, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, United States, El Salvador, Uruguay, and Guatemala. If you do not live in any of those regions, the service may not yet be available.

Why can't I see all of my game captures on the PlayStation App? The PlayStation app only shows game captures from the last 14 days.

Comments