How to view Instagram posts and stories without an account

If you try to view an Instagram post without an account, all you’ll see is a login page. But don’t worry; there are ways around this. Here’s how to view Instagram without an account.

QUICK ANSWER To view Instagram posts without being logged in, you can use a direct link to a profile to view a limited number of posts. Or, you can try imginn.com by entering the username of a profile you wish to view to see more posts. Stories are a bit harder to view. You can try entering the username of a profile in storiesdown.com or storiesig.net, but these aren't guaranteed to work. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to view Instagram posts without an account

How to view Instagram stories without an account

How to view Instagram posts without an account You have two options when trying to view Instagram posts without an account. Both require you to know the username of the Instagrammer who posted the content, however. If you know that, here’s what you can do.

Using a direct profile link

Every Instagram profile has a direct link associated with it. Type that link into a web browser’s address bar, and you can view that Instagram profile without an account. Your experience will be pretty limited, though. Only a few thumbnails of posts will be visible, and if you click on a post or story, you’ll be prompted to log in or create an account. Still, this option may work for you if you just wanted to see what the buzz was about a certain Instagrammer a friend’s been talking about.

Using imiginn.com

If the limitations of a direct profile link are too much for you, you can try imginn.com. When you visit the site, you’ll type in the username of the Instagram profile you wish to see and then select it from the results list. Then, you may view their posts without a limit and click on them to see them in full size.

How to view Instagram stories without an account It’s a bit trickier to view Instagram stories without an account. While imginn.com says you can view stories, we couldn’t get this feature to work. There’s also storiesdown.com, but it didn’t work in our testing, either. You can also try storiesig.net. All of these services require you to enter the username of the person whose stories you wish to view.

FAQs

Can I use the Instagram mobile app without an account? No, you’ll need an account to use the app.

Can I use these websites on mobile to view Instagram profiles? Yes, use your mobile web browser app and follow the same steps.

Can I view the Instagram posts feed without an account? No, to see a feed of posts, you need to have an account and follow some other users.

