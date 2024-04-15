Viber beats WhatsApp and Telegram, offers AI-powered chat summaries

TL;DR Viber is rolling out AI-powered chat summaries for group conversations.

The feature leverages OpenAI’s technology to condense up to 100 unread messages in a chat quickly.

Summaries are generated as bullet points highlighting action items and important discussion threads.

Popular messaging app Viber has announced a new AI-powered chat summarizer feature that offers concise summaries of unread messages in group chats. Using technology from OpenAI, the summarizer can quickly extract essential information from up to 100 unread messages, saving users valuable time.

The AI summaries offer clear bullet-point overviews, pinpointing key decisions, to-do items, and important discussion threads. Viber envisions this streamlining many common scenarios, such as parents tackling complex schedules for their kids’ activities, groups of friends coordinating events, or travel companions finalizing logistical details.

Using the feature is simple — when entering a group chat with unread messages, a prompt will offer the option for an AI-generated summary. Viber strongly emphasizes user privacy throughout the design of this feature. AI-generated summaries are only visible to the user who requests them, and exclude any personally identifiable details beyond usernames. Viber further reinforces that it does not access, store, or retain either conversations or their summaries on its servers, offering a secure and confidential experience.

Viber

The AI summarizer is rolling out to Viber’s iOS and Android app users in the US, the Philippines, Ukraine, Japan, Bulgaria, and Poland, with extensive language support covering over 50 languages. More countries will soon follow.

Viber’s innovative move signals a potential shift in messaging apps. While third-party tools powered by ChatGPT APIs already provide similar chat summarization for some apps, Viber’s direct integration promises a seamless user experience. Competitors like WhatsApp and Telegram are likely to take note, possibly leading to industry-wide adoption of this convenient feature.

But why stop there? Imagine the power of AI summaries extending beyond just unread messages. What if we could summarize discussions from specific periods, like the last few hours or even further back? The ability to revisit critical points from older conversations could be precious.

