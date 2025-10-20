Search results for

Movie night, music, and mornings: This projector aims to be your cinema and social hub

This affordable projector doubles as a portable speaker and alarm clock.
58 minutes ago

Vibe One P9 Netflix GTV
XGIMI
TL;DR
  • XGIMI has launched a sub-brand called Vibe.
  • The sub-brand’s first product is a portable, battery-powered projector called the Vibe One.
  • The device is available for pre-order in the US at an early-bird price of $199 (regularly $269).

Normally, when you look for low priced projectors, you’ll find products that fail to meet expectations. Well-known projector company XGIMI is aiming to fix that by launching a new sub-brand called Vibe by XGIMI, which will focus on more approachable devices. That sub-brand is launching its first smart device today.

Along with the announcement of Vibe by XGIMI, the sub-brand is launching its debut product called the Vibe One. The device is a portable, battery-powered projector that the company says is designed to transform “any space into a cinema, social hub, or creative zone.”

This projector, which is available in Blue Spark or Cloud Ash, looks somewhat like a portable lamp. The top part can be flipped to reveal the projector, and the bottom acts as the base. It offers a resolution of 1080p, 250 lumens, and comes with Google TV and Netflix installed. To make use more simple, it also features auto focus and auto keystone, so you don’t have to spend time adjusting the image to get it perfect.

Vibe One P5 wakeup pc pic1
XGIMI

But this projector does more than project images onto a flat surface. Vibe by XGIMI is also advertising this device as a portable speaker and alarm clock. On the portable speaker side, the Vibe One features 2x3W speakers from JBL, along with support for Dolby Atmos. Meanwhile, the base of the device contains a light, which can switch between eight different colors. This light can be used as a gentle wake up call or as ambient light.

According to XGIMI, this projector has a 38.48Wh battery. With that battery, this device can last up to four hours if you’re only listening to music. That playback time dips down to 1.2 hours when you’re using the device for video.

The Vibe One is up for pre-order in the US starting today, with availability opening on November 5. It’s currently available at an early-bird price of $199, but it will cost $269 once that deal expires. However, if you live in the UK, its available right now for €249/£219.

