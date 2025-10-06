Verizon's new promo uses AI to allegedly give you a better deal than T-Mobile or AT&T

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon is trying to shed its “premium-price” image by launching a new promotion aimed directly at AT&T and T-Mobile customers.

It’s new AI-powered “Bring your bill” tool analyzes rival bills and applies comparable pricing and promotional credits to match or beat them.

The matched rates are locked for 36 months, but prices will rise afterward, making it a short-term value play rather than a permanent discount.

Verizon has a well-earned reputation for solid network performance, but at a much higher price than the competition. Over the last few years, this has changed a bit as T-Mobile has become a major leader in 5G and beyond. The truth is that all three major carriers now offer fairly similar features and performance overall, though it ultimately depends on where you live. What really sets carriers the most is quickly becoming price and value. That’s not an area that Big Red usually excels at, but with its newest promotion, it’s promising to get more competitive here than ever before.

While it would be nice if Verizon or one of the other big providers were planning a massive price cut strategy, that’s not the case. Instead of lowering prices across the board, Verizon is instead taking aim at T-Mobile and AT&T customers by promising it can get them a better deal with its new “Bring your bill from

AT&T or T-Mobile” promo.

Simply put, Verizon is using AI to look through your AT&T and T-Mobile deal and will then look at what it can do to match the offer in terms of pricing and features. To be clear, this isn’t just a simple matching tool. Verizon is also applying extra discounts and incentives to help match pricing. As you might guess, there’s no guarantee they will be able to match your existing pricing, especially for those with older legacy plans.

So how does this work exactly? Based on comments from Verizon employees on Reddit, the AI-powered tool looks at your AT&T or T-Mobile bill and analyzes any promotion credits you might have on your current carrier. It will then look for similar promos it can apply, as long as Verizon’s pricing isn’t already lower for a plan with similar features. In other words, if you just have an old grandfathered line that is super affordable? Verizon isn’t going to be able to match it. That said, if your great price relies on any kind of promo credits, you’ll have a much better chance here.

The big takeaway is that Verizon is offering discounts in many cases that will make the pricing much lower than what you’d get if you signed up normally. If you are at all unsatisfied with your current carrier’s pricing, it wouldn’t hurt to at least get a quote. That said, while it is technically possible to run this AI tool through chat support, it’s recommended that you do it in-store.

Once you do agree to an offer, your new discounted rate will be locked in for 36 months. The pricing will no doubt skyrocket after that, but you can always switch to another provider when it does.

