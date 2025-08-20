Verizon-powered prepaid brands just got a lot more travel-friendly

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon-powered prepaid providers, Simple Mobile and Total Wireless, are introducing several travel-friendly perks across their plans.

The updated plans offer new international calling, texting, and roaming benefits, and in some cases, bundled streaming services.

Verizon will soon power new global connectivity options for prepaid customers of Simple Mobile and Total Wireless. Starting August 28, the two no-contract prepaid providers under Verizon’s Value portfolio of prepaid brands will offer new international calling, texting, and roaming benefits. Both brands operate on Verizon’s network.

The updated plans come as more Americans travel beyond traditional destinations like Canada, Mexico, and the UK. Verizon noted in a press release that demand for connectivity in Asia, Latin America, and other regions is growing, with nearly 29 million US travelers heading to Asia last year. Verizon says the new plans are designed to meet these changing travel patterns of Americans, making it easier and more affordable to stay connected abroad.

Simple Mobile upgrades Simple Mobile’s updated prepaid lineup adds unlimited global texting across all tiers. Calling to over 100 countries is now included in most plans. Prepaid users can choose from options ranging from $25 per month to $60 for the Unlimited World+ plan, which includes Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband access, unlimited calling to over 200 countries, and roaming in over 140 countries. Here are all the revised Simple Mobile plans: $25 plan: 15GB high-speed data, unlimited calling to 100+ countries.

15GB high-speed data, unlimited calling to 100+ countries. $30 plan: 20GB high-speed data, unlimited calling to 125+ countries.

20GB high-speed data, unlimited calling to 125+ countries. $40 plan: 30GB high-speed data, unlimited calling to 125+ countries.

30GB high-speed data, unlimited calling to 125+ countries. $50 Unlimited World plan: Unlimited data, talk, and text. Unlimited calling to 200+ countries.

Unlimited data, talk, and text. Unlimited calling to 200+ countries. $60 Unlimited World+ plan: Unlimited access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband, unlimited data, talk, and text. Unlimited calling to 200+ countries from the US, international roaming access in 140+ countries.

Total Wireless upgrades Total Wireless is also updating its unlimited plans with expanded international coverage. The $40 plan now includes roaming in Canada and Mexico, plus unlimited calls to over 85 countries. Its higher-tier plans are expanding roaming to over 30 countries and calling to up to 180 countries, with extras like Disney Plus and international calling credits included on the top $65 plan. All Total Wireless plans also include a price guarantee for five years, with taxes and fees included. Here are all the improved Total Wireless plans: Total Base 5G Unlimited ($40): 5GB Mobile Hotspot, roaming in Canada/Mexico, unlimited international calling to 85+ countries, and unlimited international texting to 200+ countries.

5GB Mobile Hotspot, roaming in Canada/Mexico, unlimited international calling to 85+ countries, and unlimited international texting to 200+ countries. Total 5G Unlimited ($55): 15GB Mobile Hotspot, roaming in 30+ countries, unlimited international calling to 180 countries, unlimited international texting to 200+ countries, and 6 months of Disney Plus.

15GB Mobile Hotspot, roaming in 30+ countries, unlimited international calling to 180 countries, unlimited international texting to 200+ countries, and 6 months of Disney Plus. Total 5G+ Unlimited ($65): Unlimited Mobile Hotspot, roaming in 30+ countries, unlimited international calling to 180 countries, unlimited international texting to 200+ countries, Disney Plus included, and a $10 international calling credit.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

The new Simple Mobile and Total Wireless plans will be available online, at national retailers, and through authorized dealers starting August 28.

Follow