Verizon's satellite messaging service is closer than you think

The carrier also announced that starting next year, users will be able to text anywhere via satellite.

Verizon has yet to release specific details about the cost structure or even the exact smartphone models that will support this new feature so far.

Verizon has teamed up with Skylo to offer its customers satellite-based direct-to-device messaging and location-sharing services starting this fall. Per the company’s announcement, customers will be able to reach emergency services even in cellular dead zones, provided they have an eligible smartphone once this feature rolls out.

The service is designed to complement Apple’s Emergency SOS feature, but the difference, of course, is that Verizon’s satellite messaging will work on Android phones. To enable this, Verizon has partnered with Skylo — a California-based satellite network service provider — that uses dedicated, licensed mobile satellite spectrum to ensure reliable connectivity in areas where building a cellular network isn’t feasible.

Verizon is the first mobile carrier globally to launch satellite connectivity on Skylo’s network. However, Google also partnered with Skylo earlier this year to set up Satellite SOS for its Pixel 9 users. Currently, as the largest wireless carrier in the country, Verizon has a large terrestrial cellular network. However, in areas where traditional cellular coverage is limited or non-existent, Verizon and Skylo’s satellite messaging service should help bridge the connectivity gap. This satellite network might also prove useful to enterprises and first responders.

While Verizon customers will only be able to message emergency services at first, the carrier announced that starting next year, users will be able to text anywhere via satellite. Verizon has yet to release specific details about the cost structure or even the exact smartphone models that will support this new feature. However, we expect these details to come to light in the near future.

