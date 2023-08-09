Verizon apparently loves raising prices, so it's doing so again for some plans

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR There’s a Verizon price increase on the way for certain grandfathered unlimited plans.

This increase will affect “Mix & Match” plans, which Verizon sunsetted earlier this year.

You can expect an increase of $3 each month.

If there’s one thing Verizon loves, it’s switching the branding of its wireless plans. Just this year, Verizon abandoned its “Mix & Match” suite of plans, which included confounding names like “Go Unlimited,” “Beyond Unlimited,” and “Above Unlimited.” What does the word “unlimited” even mean anymore?

Regardless, the only thing Verizon might like more than swapping plan names is increasing the cost of those plans. Now, we have confirmed a new Verizon price increase coming on August 29. The increase will affect subscribers with one of those aforementioned Mix & Match plans along with the old 5G Start plan.

As it stands, it looks like most users will see their bills increase by $3 each month. However, a conference interview with Verizon’s CFO, Tony Skiadas, mentioned there are $5 increases, too (via The Verge). We’ll need to wait and see if the CFO or Verizon’s website is more accurate.

We’ve already written extensively about how confusing Verizon’s replacement for these plans are. The myPlan tiers claim to offer consumers the ability to pick and choose the perks they want included with their wireless bill, but family plan subscribers will likely spend more than necessary.

To be fair, Verizon isn’t the only carrier with price increases. T-Mobile recently instituted a new fee for paying your bill in a physical store. The carrier now charges $5 for that privilege.

