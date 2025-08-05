Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Verizon is offering a NFL Sunday Ticket subscription for free, if you qualify
1 hour ago
- Verizon is offering the NFL Sunday Ticket free ($480 value) to users adding a new line or switching to Verizon Home Internet.
- Customers not making these changes can still save over $200 on the NFL Sunday Ticket through Verizon.
- Verizon customers can also grab limited free NFL game tickets via the My Verizon app on August 7.
erizon recently drew some negative attention for removing loyalty discounts alongside a few minor fee increases, but this time, Big Red has something a bit more positive to announce. Once again, Verizon is offering the NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube for free to select users—representing a value of around $480.
The NFL Sunday Ticket promo applies to both new and existing customers and gives you access to every live out-of-market Sunday game. Unfortunately, unlike with T-Mobile’s free sports streaming perks in the past, there is a catch here.
To get the offer, you’ll need to add a new line or switch to Verizon Home Internet. This includes Fios, 5G Home, or LTE Home plans.
Don’t need a new line or web access? You can still save over $200 on the NFL Sunday Ticket through Verizon versus subscribing directly.
In addition to the Sunday Ticket pass, Verizon is also offering a limited number of NFL game tickets up for grabs to all Verizon customers via the My Verizon app on August 7 at 8am EST. Unlike the NFL Sunday Ticket promo, you don’t need to add a line or make any other changes to get your hands on these tickets, but be aware that supplies are limited.
I’ll be honest, I feel like Verizon needed a bigger win here. Recently, it’s gotten negative attention for price increases, and while the company has attempted to sweeten things with new perks, this feels like a missed opportunity.
Offering the NFL Sunday Ticket for free would have made Verizon’s perk program feel like it’s at the same level as T-Mobile Tuesdays and might make the recent price increases at least a little easier to swallow. Still, for fans of the NFL, this remains a great way to save a little cash this upcoming football season.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.