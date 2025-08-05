Verizon is offering a NFL Sunday Ticket subscription for free, if you qualify

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon is offering the NFL Sunday Ticket free ($480 value) to users adding a new line or switching to Verizon Home Internet.

Customers not making these changes can still save over $200 on the NFL Sunday Ticket through Verizon.

Verizon customers can also grab limited free NFL game tickets via the My Verizon app on August 7.

erizon recently drew some negative attention for removing loyalty discounts alongside a few minor fee increases, but this time, Big Red has something a bit more positive to announce. Once again, Verizon is offering the NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube for free to select users—representing a value of around $480.

The NFL Sunday Ticket promo applies to both new and existing customers and gives you access to every live out-of-market Sunday game. Unfortunately, unlike with T-Mobile’s free sports streaming perks in the past, there is a catch here.

To get the offer, you’ll need to add a new line or switch to Verizon Home Internet. This includes Fios, 5G Home, or LTE Home plans.

Don’t need a new line or web access? You can still save over $200 on the NFL Sunday Ticket through Verizon versus subscribing directly.

In addition to the Sunday Ticket pass, Verizon is also offering a limited number of NFL game tickets up for grabs to all Verizon customers via the My Verizon app on August 7 at 8am EST. Unlike the NFL Sunday Ticket promo, you don’t need to add a line or make any other changes to get your hands on these tickets, but be aware that supplies are limited.

I’ll be honest, I feel like Verizon needed a bigger win here. Recently, it’s gotten negative attention for price increases, and while the company has attempted to sweeten things with new perks, this feels like a missed opportunity.

Offering the NFL Sunday Ticket for free would have made Verizon’s perk program feel like it’s at the same level as T-Mobile Tuesdays and might make the recent price increases at least a little easier to swallow. Still, for fans of the NFL, this remains a great way to save a little cash this upcoming football season.

