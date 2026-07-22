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Verizon international roaming outage leaves users abroad without cell service (Updated: Statement)
Jul 22, 2026 — 9:01 AM ET
- Verizon is experiencing an international roaming outage, leaving travelers outside the US without mobile service and causing phones to drop into SOS or satellite mode.
- Users across Reddit, X, and Facebook have reported the disruption, which Verizon support has seemingly confirmed is linked to an active issue with international partner networks.
- No official timeline has been given for when services will be restored.
Update, July 22, 2026 (09:01 AM ET): A Verizon spokesperson has shared the following statement with us:
We are aware of issues with several third-party vendors that are impacting roaming services for some customers traveling internationally. Additionally, US-based Verizon customers may also experience delayed connections or increased buffering. Our engineers are engaged and working quickly with our vendors to resolve these issues. We know how much people rely on Verizon and apologize for any inconvenience.
The statement acknowledges the international roaming outage and notes that even US-based Verizon users may experience some issues. There’s no timeline for a fix, but the carrier has assured that it is working on one.
Original article, July 22, 2026 (06:41 AM ET): With the recent changes at T-Mobile, Verizon has emerged as the frontrunner for people looking to switch. However, as most telecom carriers do, Verizon also faces its fair share of hiccups. We’re now hearing reports from Verizon users about an international roaming outage, with their phones dropping to SOS/emergency/satellite mode.
Many users worldwide on Reddit, X, and Facebook who use Verizon’s international roaming services are complaining that their phones aren’t getting cell service right now.
Verizon support has acknowledged the issue in replies to several people on social media, but I have not yet located an official status report on the international roaming outage.
Reddit user ernhernandez1973 received this message from customer service:
Currently we are facing an issue which affecting international roaming services for customers traveling outside the U.S. This is an active disruption with international partner networks, and our engineering teams are working closely with global providers to restore service as quickly as possible.At this time, we do not have a specific timeframe for resolution. Our dedicated team is working diligently to address this.
We’ve reached out to Verizon for more information on this outage and a timeline for a fix. We’ll update this article if and when we hear back from the company. Note that Verizon’s domestic services within the US do not appear to be affected by this international roaming outage.
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