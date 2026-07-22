Verizon international roaming outage leaves users abroad without cell service (Updated: Statement)

Update, July 22, 2026 (09:01 AM ET): A Verizon spokesperson has shared the following statement with us:

We are aware of issues with several third-party vendors that are impacting roaming services for some customers traveling internationally. Additionally, US-based Verizon customers may also experience delayed connections or increased buffering. Our engineers are engaged and working quickly with our vendors to resolve these issues. We know how much people rely on Verizon and apologize for any inconvenience.

The statement acknowledges the international roaming outage and notes that even US-based Verizon users may experience some issues. There’s no timeline for a fix, but the carrier has assured that it is working on one.

Original article, July 22, 2026 (06:41 AM ET): With the recent changes at T-Mobile, Verizon has emerged as the frontrunner for people looking to switch. However, as most telecom carriers do, Verizon also faces its fair share of hiccups. We’re now hearing reports from Verizon users about an international roaming outage, with their phones dropping to SOS/emergency/satellite mode.