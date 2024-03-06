Verizon is giving a free Nintendo Switch to new home internet subscribers

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon is giving away a free Nintendo Switch to new 5G Home Internet or LTE Home Plus subscribers.

The offer also includes a choice of a $200 Target gift card or a Chromebook.

The offer is available at Verizon stores and on the carrier’s website while stocks last.

Verizon has a sweet deal on offer for first-time subscribers of its home internet plans. To celebrate Mario Day on March 10, the carrier is giving away free Nintendo Switch units to those who sign up for a new 5G Home Internet Plus plan.

Moreover, the company is also offering an extra “on us” promotion that lets subscribers choose between a $200 Target gift card or a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go. These will be available in addition to the free Nintendo Switch Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con.

To redeem the offer, you’ll need to activate and maintain eligible 5G Home Plus services in good standing for 65 days. The plan costs $45 per month and gives you high-speed downloads, 4K streaming, a router and Whole-Home Wi-Fi kit, unlimited Verizon cloud storage for up to five users, and a five-year price guarantee.

Moreover, Verizon will also cover any early termination fees up to $500 when you leave your current provider.

Once you subscribe to Verizon’s 5G Home Plus plan, you’ll need to redeem the Nintendo Switch offer within 60 days or by no later than August 31, 2024.

