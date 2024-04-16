Verizon is giving away 6 months of home internet for $0 per month

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon Forward users can now get home internet for $0 per month.

The limited-period offer is only valid for new customers who sign up for 5G Home, LTE Home, or FIOS plans.

Verizon is running a promotion that lets you grab home internet for $0 per month. That’s right, new Verizon Forward customers can get the carrier’s 5G Home, LTE Home, or FIOS 300Mbps internet completely free of cost for the first six months.

Even though the government is ending the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), Verizon says customers who qualify for Verizon Forward will continue to get home internet at discounted rates.

Verizon Forward plans start as low as $20 per month. The new promotion allows new and eligible Verizon Forward customers to get free internet for six months until September 3, 2024.

A $99 setup charge applies if you opt for FIOS internet instead of 5G Home or LTE Home plans. Once you activate the service after subscribing, the $0/month promotion is applied within the first or second billing cycle. New users must activate the service before September 30, 2024, to benefit from the promotion.

It’s also important to know that after the first six months of paying $0/month, users will be charged the then current rate for their plans.

Who is eligible for Verizon Forward? Verizon Forward is available to new and existing subscribers. Its eligibility does not require Auto Pay or a Verizon wireless mobile plan to enroll.

Households with 5G Home or LTE Home plans, ACP transfer-in customers, and households meeting additional eligibility income criteria can be eligible for Verizon Forward.

Verizon Forward can also be combined with other discounts, like Lifeline and the Military & Veterans Discount.

Head here to know more about the best Verizon plans on offer right now.

Comments