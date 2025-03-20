Verizon will no longer offer Disney Plus Premium for $10 a month, as I found out in the oddest way

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon users will no longer get the Disney Plus Premium bundle for $10 a month, as the price increases by $5 starting immediately.

Those who don’t want to pay extra can switch to the Trio Basic Bundle, but they’ll lose ad-free Disney Plus in the process.

Users can now choose between either bundle, priced at $10 and $15 a month, respectively.

Last year, Disney Plus raised prices across all its plans, including bundles. This led many to wonder how it might affect those with streaming perks through their carrier. Verizon customers now have their answer, as the company officially changed its Disney Bundle terms earlier this week.

Verizon customers with the current Disney Bundle will see their monthly price increase to $15, up $5 from the previous rate, on their next bill. Those who don’t want to pay the higher price can switch to the Disney Bundle Trio Basic plan for $10 a month. Going forward, new customers can sign up for either plan. Verizon notes, “If you are currently receiving a trial or promotional rate, Verizon will continue to honor it. The new rate will take effect after your trial or promotion ends.” Essentially, this means the price hike won’t affect those with free trials or those on Get More or other older legacy plans — only those on a current MyPlan.

What’s the difference between the Disney Plus Premium Bundle and the Trio Basic Bundle? The former includes ad-free Disney Plus, with ads only on ESPN Plus and Hulu. The latter offers ad-supported versions of Hulu, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus.

A quiet change that only caught my eye due to a glitch on my end The news was first spotted by Redditor Adventurous-Value-82, though technically, all Verizon customers were quietly informed in advance. When I say quiet, I mean it. I even had a notice in my own Verizon bill, but I completely overlooked it since I receive digital billing and have Auto Pay enabled. Ironically, I previously wrote a piece advising people to watch for price increases in their bills, but I digress.

I only noticed the change when my Hulu account unexpectedly logged me out and acted glitchy, prompting me to sign up for a new account with my existing email address. After searching on Reddit, I stumbled upon the news of the bundle change. It’s very likely my issues are related.

Interestingly, my Hulu account still doesn’t recognize my login, yet Disney Plus works fine, and I can access all my Hulu content through the Disney Plus app without issue. Hopefully, this is just an isolated problem on my end that I’ll be able to resolve when I have more time to troubleshoot. Still, it’s worth mentioning in case others experience similar quirks.

If you’ve had any issues signing in after Verizon’s recent changes, let us know in the comments or email us via the tip line below in case it turns out to be a wider issue than just my account.

