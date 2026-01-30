Verizon added over half a million new lines during the last three months of 2025

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon reversed a steep decline in Q4 2025, reporting 616,000 postpaid phone net additions after losing 347,000 lines from Q1–Q3 2025.

Aggressive promotions drove the turnaround, including discounted multi-line plans and free BYOD lines.

While this is a win for Verizon, it’s unclear if it can keep this momentum going.

For years, Verizon was seen as the biggest, fastest, and most advanced mobile network in the US. It’s no secret that times have changed, and its reputation is at an all-time low. There are many reasons for Verizon’s reputational decline, but 2025 was particularly rough. Between Q1 and Q3 of 2025, the company reported a net loss of 347,000 total postpaid phone lines. The good news is that there are finally signs that it might be on the road to recovery.

Towards the end of 2025, the company got to work on trying to lure in new line additions through a variety of methods, including an offer that gave customers four lines for $25 each. Likewise, the company had several free BYOD line offers for existing customers around this timeframe. It seems that this strategy worked, as the company’s Q4 2025 results are in, and instead of a loss, this time the company reports a total of 616,000 postpaid net additions.

It wasn’t just postpaid net additions that were up in the last three months of the year, either. The company also saw 372,000 broadband additions.

As you’d imagine, Verizon is using its latest numbers to project a position of confidence. As Verizon’s CEO put it, “this is a new Verizon and we will not settle for anything less than being the best”. This is certainly a win for Verizon, but we shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves. Verizon relied heavily on promotions in Q4 2025, and it’s unclear if they can or are willing to keep that momentum going.

I will say that free lines were certainly a big part of T-Mobile’s rise over the years, so it’s possible this strategy could work long-term as well. Still, it’s too early to make any calls.

Are these changes good or bad for customers? That’s more complicated. On one hand, some of the promotions have certainly been beneficial enough that I’m no longer jumping ship from Verizon like I previously planned. You can certainly save more money with Verizon than you could a half year ago, but you also have to pay attention to promotions, be willing to attempt to cancel service, and make other moves that require jumping through a few hoops.

For those who were hoping for direct price decreases, this isn’t ideal. Still, improvement is improvement, and I’m curious to see how all this plays out in the year to come.

