The new sports streaming service in town has a special launch price

TL;DR Venu Sports is a new streaming service that will offer a launch price of $42.99 per month.

The venture is a collaboration between Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery to bring a wide range of live games and events onto one stream.

Those subscribers securing the launch promotion will keep the price for the first 12 months but can cancel at any time.

Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery have collaborated to bring a new top-tier sports streaming service to the market. Venu Sports will launch in the coming months and will offer an introductory rate of $42.99 per month for a limited time.

Those subscribers who take up the launch price will be guaranteed to lock it in for 12 months, with the option to cancel the service at any time. There will also be a free seven-day trial available before you commit. The standard price after the promotional launch period hasn’t yet been revealed.

Venu Sports subscribers will have access to over a dozen linear sports networks, such as ESPN, ABC, FOX, and TNT. Extensive live games and events coverage will include NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, international soccer, Grand Slam tennis, championship golf, F1, and more. There will also be iconic sports studio shows and on-demand content.

Announcing the new venture, Venu Sports CEO Pete Distad said, “With an impressive portfolio of sports programming, Venu will provide sports fans in the US with a single destination for watching many of the most sought-after games and events.”

The range of sports coverage and Mr. Distad’s statement reflect the type of sports enthusiast this new streaming service is aimed at. While not cheap, fans who enjoy a wide range of sports that they would otherwise have to jump between streaming services to find can use it as a one-stop subscription to get their fix.

