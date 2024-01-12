How to stream FOX whether you have cable or not

FOX runs various brands that are among the bigger broadcast channels. FOX Sports is one of them, while Fox Now has been retired. Even after selling much of its entertainment division to Disney, the company still airs several scripted shows too. But what if you’ve embraced the streaming revolution? Can you still watch FOX? Even though Fox Now is a thing of the past?

Yes, you can. Below, we walk you through how to stream FOX whether you have a cable subscription or not. You can’t watch Fox on common streaming services like Netflix and HBO Max, but there are a few options.

QUICK ANSWER Viewers can stream FOX content in a few ways. Cable subscribers get free access to the company's dedicated app, while cord-cutters can access the channel via live TV streaming services like FuboTV and Hulu Plus Loive TV. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Watch Fox with your cable subscription

Live TV streaming without a subscription

Watching Fox with Tubi

How to stream FOX with your cable subscription

Fox

The easiest and cheapest option for streaming FOX used to be the company’s own app, FOX Now. Today, you can enjoy the same perks by logging into the Fox website with your cable subscription details. After you input these details, Fox will identify your station and let you start streaming.

You can also create an account without cable subscription details on their website, but you’ll get access to every show for 30 minutes. This is a preview pass, so you can watch the shows you have in mind before you decide if you’d like a subscription or not.

For the true cord-cutters who need a cable-free option, keep reading.

How to stream FOX if you don’t have cable The only way to access these channels without a cable subscription is to sign up for a live TV streaming service.

There are plenty to choose from. DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV will all give you access to various FOX channels, including entertainment, news, and sports.

These services effectively bridge the gap between streaming and traditional cable and broadcast. You get access to various cable channels through whichever app you choose, allowing you to watch TV live from your computer, smart TV, or another device of your choice. You can read more about them in our live TV streaming guide.

Philo TV and Frndly TV are the two big exceptions among these. Neither of these live TV streaming services offers access to FOX.

Can I stream FOX on Tubi?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Free streaming service Tubi belongs to the FOX Corporation, so in a sense, you’re streaming FOX when you stream anything on Tubi.

That is probably not the information you’re looking for though.

While Tubi has live channels, including news, these are original channels. That means that while some of them may contain FOX content, they are not the live FOX channels you would get from the broadcast network or its streaming affiliates.

In that sense, no, you cannot watch FOX on Tubi.

FAQs

Does FOX belong to Disney? No. In 2019, Disney bought much of the FOX brand, including the 20th Century Fox studio and Fox Searchlight. Those assets have been renamed to lose the FOX brand, which now exists exclusively with the FOX Corporation.

Can I watch FOX without a cable subscription? Yes, you can access the FOX channels in live TV streaming services like FuboTV and Hulu Plus Live TV.

Does Tubi belong to FOX? Yes. Launched in 2014 a free streaming service by Farhad Massoudi and Thomas Ahn Hicks, Tubi was acquired by the Fox Corporation in 2020.

