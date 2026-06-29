Here’s how Android phones helped Venezuelans escape the devastating earthquake

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TL;DR Some Venezuelans were assisted by Google’s Android Earthquake Alerts system in getting out of danger seconds before the quakes hit.

The Android Earthquake Alerts system uses a combination of your phone’s accelerometer and crowdsourced data to provide real-time alerts.

Unfortunately, Apple iPhones lack such a crowdsourced effort and rely solely on government agencies for earthquake alerts.

Last week’s back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela have impacted thousands of families, with many thousands still unaccounted for. It has now emerged that Android smartphones may have given some users at least a few extra seconds to seek shelter, thanks to the Android Earthquake Alerts (AEA) system.

Multiple user reports on X from Venezuelans mention seeing these alerts on their Android phones. Separately, security footage posted to Reddit shows people being alerted by their Android phones in real time, mere seconds before the quakes hit. Unfortunately, not everybody has been that lucky, as the death toll from the two earthquakes continues to rise.

The underlying tech that alerts Android users to earthquakes is fairly simple and has been in operation for several years now. Each phone comes with an accelerometer that enables features like auto-rotate. This sensor can also detect small vibrations associated with an earthquake. Google then sends this data, along with the device’s approximate location, to its servers to determine whether other devices in the vicinity are experiencing similar vibration patterns. The alerts are then sent to Android phones if these criteria are met.

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Based on this information, Google can send two types of alerts to users: a BeAware alert or a TakeAction alert, as shown in the screenshots above. These two alerts help users gauge the danger and take action accordingly. It’s unclear what specific type of alert users received on their Android phones during last week’s earthquakes, but many lives have undoubtedly been saved.

It’s worth remembering that even this tech isn’t foolproof, with Google admitting to the BBC last year that it fell short during the Turkey earthquakes in 2023. For what it’s worth, scientists at Science said these alerts detected more than 18,000 earthquakes and alerted millions to the threat in the four years prior to the report’s publication in 2025.

In a catastrophic event like the earthquakes that rocked Venezuela last week, even a few seconds can be helpful in finding your way to safety, and that’s exactly what the Android Earthquake Alerts system has illustrated in this case.

While Apple iPhones also feature earthquake alerts, they rely on broadcasts from government channels and local sources. They lack the vast network of crowdsourced data that is built into Google’s implementation. Here’s hoping Apple takes the initiative to launch a similar tech of its own, as it could save thousands of lives, if not more, in the event of a devastating natural disaster.

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