Steam Machine reservations open with strict rules, steep prices, and randomized queues

TL;DR Valve has revealed that the Steam Machine will start at $1,049.

The company is accepting reservation sign-ups until June 25 at 1:00PM ET.

Those who sign up after June 25 will automatically be put at the end of the waitlist.

Back in 2025, Valve announced a new hardware push that would see the release of three devices: the Steam Controller, Steam Machine, and Steam Frame. The Steam Controller has been a hot item since its release, to the point that some buyers will have to wait until 2027 to get one. Now, it’s finally the Steam Machine’s turn as Valve opens up reservations.

One lingering question that has been hanging over the Steam Machine is the price. Just as many feared, the living room-destined gaming PC will cost a pretty penny. According to Valve’s website, the Steam Machine will start at $1,049 for the 512GB model. If you want to bundle the Steam Controller with it, that will set you back $1,128. Meanwhile, the 2TB version will be $1,349, and that price jumps up to $1,428 with the controller.

Valve has opened up reservations for each of the four offerings previously mentioned. If you sign up to join the list before June 25 at 1:00PM ET, your spot in the reservation queue will be randomized. The company says that it’s randomizing the order so bots and people with fast internet connections aren’t rewarded. Also, to make a reservation, you’ll need to have a Steam account that’s in good standing and you need to have made a purchase on Steam prior to April 27, 2026.

Are you going to sign up for a Steam Machine? 17 votes Yes, definitely 29 % No 53 % I haven't decided yet 18 %

The company says it is only accepting one signup per household, and it will use info like payment method, shipping address, and more to eliminate multiple entries. However, you will be able to put down a reservation for each of the four models individually. If you are assigned a spot in the queue for more than one model, your reservation for the highest-end model will be saved and the other reservations will be removed. Meanwhile, those who don’t get a spot in the queue, Valve says you’ll be put on the waitlist for the model you were closest to the front of.

For those who sign up after June 25, you’ll automatically be put at the back of the waitlist. According to Valve, it will start notifying people in the queue of their order starting the week of June 29. Also, keep in mind that you won’t be able to change which model you reserve. If you do, Valve says you’ll lose your spot on the list.

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