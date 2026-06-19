Valve's new Steam Controller is so popular, you might not get one until 2027

TL;DR Valve is currently struggling to meet demand for its Steam Controller.

The company has shared updated estimates for when new orders will ship.

Those who put down an order will now see one of three shipping windows: by September 2026, by December 2026, or in 2027.

Valve’s new Steam Controller has been available for about a month and a half now. Since its launch, it has received plenty of favorable reviews. As a result, it’s no surprise that there’s been high demand for Valve’s latest hardware. However, that high demand is outpacing the company’s ability to make the gamepad. If you weren’t part of the initial rush to get one, you may have to wait until next year.

Valve has shared an update regarding reservations for the Steam Controller. “We have no plans to stop making Steam Controller,” says Valve. “But as we look at the current demand compared to how many we know we can make by the end of the year, we want to manage expectations as much as we can with regards to when folks can expect to receive their order.”

If you try to order a Steam Controller from today on, you’ll see one of three shipping windows: By September 2026

By December 2026

In 2027 Valve doesn’t elaborate on who will fall into which category. Presumably, those with existing reservations would fall into the first and second buckets, while new reservations would see the third option. For those who fall into the 2027 bracket, the company says “additional information on specific timing to come.” The vagueness of that message doesn’t exactly sound great if you’re hoping to get your controller as soon as possible.

If you plan on picking up a Steam Controller, Valve notes that you can still make a reservation without making a purchase. This will save a place for you in the queue. When it’s your turn, the company will send you an email notifying you that you have 72 hours to complete your order.

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