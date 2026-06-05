Valve quietly announces Steam Machine release window

TL;DR Valve has announced that the Steam Machine and Steam Frame will be released this summer.

Pricing is still unknown. Recent price increases for the Steam Deck handheld imply both may be quite expensive.

Valve first announced its upcoming pre-built gaming PC, the Steam Machine, late last year. The company’s shared some details about the Steam Machine, but key info about pricing and availability is still unknown. Now, though, Valve has quietly confirmed that it’s planning to launch the Steam Machine in the coming months.

As spotted by Wccftech, Valve announced changes to its Verified program that certifies games as compatible with its hardware. Verified was introduced for the Steam Deck, but with more hardware on the way, the program is expanding to cover games that Valve has verified run on its upcoming Steam Machine PC and Steam Frame VR headset. The company also confirmed that both those new pieces of kit will ship “this summer.”

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Summer is a pretty broad release window, technically stretching from June 21 through September 22. Still, after months of no release information, even if the Steam Machine and Steam Frame ship at the very tail end of the season, that’s not too much longer to wait.

Valve still hasn’t touched on pricing for either of its upcoming hardware releases. It’s safe to assume there’ll be some sticker shock: the company recently raised prices for its Steam Deck handheld significantly, with the highest-end trim that comes with an OLED display and a terabyte of storage now going for $949, up $300 from its previous price.

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